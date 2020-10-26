Bill May Regret Divorce, But Would Brady Even Make A Difference?

Through six games for the New England Patriots and seven games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, things could not be going more differently for the two central pieces of the Pats' dynasty from 2001-'19.

Tom Brady has found his groove in a Bucs' offense that has put up 76 points in the last two weeks, as TB12 accounted for five touchdowns in yesterday's 45-20 win vs. the Vegas Raiders.

Meanwhile in Foxboro, the Pats were held to six points as the team suffered its worst home loss during Belichick's reign.

In Tampa, Brady is on pace for 4,366 passing yards and 46 total touchdowns as he's leading his new squad on pace for a franchise-record 507 points. Conversely, Belichick and Co. are on pace for just 306 points, which would be the team's lowest total since 2000 (aka, the pre-Brady years).

Is the reason for the gap simply Brady? Or would even he struggle with the Patriots' lack of offensive talent, a fact that led him to greener pastures this past off-season.

Kerry Byrne, founder of ColdHardFootballFacts.com joined The Drive on Monday to discuss.