Bills End 2-game skid with 18-10 Victory Over Winless Jets

Josh Allen and the Bills were held out of the end zone for the first time this season but Tyler Bass tied a franchise record with six field goals to help Buffalo snap a two-game skid with an 18-10 victory over the winless New York Jets.

It was the third game in 13 days for the Bills who lost to Tennessee and Kansas City before their ugly win over the 0-7 Jets. Bass kicked a 40-yarder with 1:56 left after also making kicks of 53, 48, 46, 37 and 29 yards. He also missed from 45 and 37 yards.

The Buffalo Bills now 5-2 will host the New England Patriots on Sunday, November 1st, in a game that will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket. Kick-off is at 1 p.m.

The New York Jets 0-7 will play in Kansas City against the Chiefs on Sunday, November 1st at 1 p.m.