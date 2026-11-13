The Maine Women's Hockey Team beat Holy Cross 4-1 on Friday night, November 13th in the 1st game of the weekend series at the Alfond Arena.

The Crusaders jumped out to a 1-0 led on a power play goal by Violet Carroll, assisted by Reghan Chadwick and Manuela Heidenberger with 5:10 gone in the 1st Period.

Holy Cross led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Period.

The 2nd Period belonged to Maine, as they scored 3 times.

Gracie Hanson tied the game with 3:26 gone in the 2nd Perios, assisted by Paige Fong and Lily Fetch.

Julie Jebouskova scored her 1st goal as a Black Bear, and the game-winner, assisted by Fetch and Kendall Sundby, with 9:06 left to play in the 2nd Period.

Tiani Makokis scored with 1.5 second left to play in the 2nd Period on a power play, asissted by Fetch and Isabelle Michaud.

Maine led 3-1 at the end of the 2nd Period.

Maine's Lulu Rucinski scored an empty-netter with 44.3 seconds left to play, asisted by Gracie Hanson and Lily Fetch.

Fetch had 4 assists, and now has 6 assists on the season.

Maine outshot Holy Cross 34-29. The Black Bears were 1-4 on the power play while Holy Cross was 1-5.

Maine's Kiaa Lahtinen had 28 saves.

Holy Cross is now 3-7-4 overall and 1-5-1 in Hockey East. Maine is 6-6-1 overall and 3-1-1 in Hockey East.

The 2 teams will play Saturday afternoon, November 14th at the Alfond Arena.

Check out the photos from the game