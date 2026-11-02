It was a tough weekend for the Maine Black Bears in Boston, losing 7-2 on Friday and then losing 3-2 in overtime on Saturday, after leading 2-0. The losses dropped Maine out of the Top 20 in the November 2nd US College Hockey Online Poll and from 14th to 19th in the in the all-important NPI (NCAA Playoff Index), one of the tools to select teams for the NCAA College Hockey Tournament.

November 2nd USCHO Poll

1 Wisconsin (37 1st place votes) 6-0-0 979 points 2 last week

2. Michigan ( 9 1st place votes) 8-1-0 922 points 1 last week

3. Michigan State ( 3 1st place votes) 5-1-0 897 points 4 last week

4. Denver 5-2-1 830 points 3 last week

5. Western Michigan (1 1st place vote) 6-1-0 785 points 6 last week

6. Minnesota Duluth 6-2-2 681 points 7 last week

6. Quinnipiac 5-2-0 681 points 10 last week

8. Augustana 7-0-1 600 points 11 last week

9. Providence 5-1-0 596 5 last week

10. North Dakota 4-3-0 542 points 8 last week

11 Colorado College 6-2-0 537 9 last week

12. Dartmouth 2-0-0 477 points 12 last week

13. Boston University 6-2-0 405 points 14 last week

14. Michigan Tech 6-2-0 355 points 13 last week

15. Merrimack 5-1-2 310 points 16 last week

16. Cornell 1-1-0 181 points 15 last week

17. Union 5-2-0 126 points NR last week

18. Minnesota 3-3-2 121 points 18 last week

19. Army 5-1-0 117 points NR last week

20. Connecticut 3-4-1 92 points 17 last week

Maine is tied for 24th with Ohio State with 23 points.

Maine returns home to play UMass November 6th and 7th at the Alfond Arena with the puck dropping each night at 7 p.m. If you can't be there to root on the Black Bears you can listen to the game on 92.9 The Ticket with Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney, with the pregame starting at 6:30 each night.