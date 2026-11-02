Maine Men’s Hockey Drops Out of Top 20 in November 2nd USCHO Poll and to 19th in NPI
It was a tough weekend for the Maine Black Bears in Boston, losing 7-2 on Friday and then losing 3-2 in overtime on Saturday, after leading 2-0. The losses dropped Maine out of the Top 20 in the November 2nd US College Hockey Online Poll and from 14th to 19th in the in the all-important NPI (NCAA Playoff Index), one of the tools to select teams for the NCAA College Hockey Tournament.
November 2nd USCHO Poll
- 1 Wisconsin (37 1st place votes) 6-0-0 979 points 2 last week
- 2. Michigan ( 9 1st place votes) 8-1-0 922 points 1 last week
- 3. Michigan State ( 3 1st place votes) 5-1-0 897 points 4 last week
- 4. Denver 5-2-1 830 points 3 last week
- 5. Western Michigan (1 1st place vote) 6-1-0 785 points 6 last week
- 6. Minnesota Duluth 6-2-2 681 points 7 last week
- 6. Quinnipiac 5-2-0 681 points 10 last week
- 8. Augustana 7-0-1 600 points 11 last week
- 9. Providence 5-1-0 596 5 last week
- 10. North Dakota 4-3-0 542 points 8 last week
- 11 Colorado College 6-2-0 537 9 last week
- 12. Dartmouth 2-0-0 477 points 12 last week
- 13. Boston University 6-2-0 405 points 14 last week
- 14. Michigan Tech 6-2-0 355 points 13 last week
- 15. Merrimack 5-1-2 310 points 16 last week
- 16. Cornell 1-1-0 181 points 15 last week
- 17. Union 5-2-0 126 points NR last week
- 18. Minnesota 3-3-2 121 points 18 last week
- 19. Army 5-1-0 117 points NR last week
- 20. Connecticut 3-4-1 92 points 17 last week
Maine is tied for 24th with Ohio State with 23 points.
Maine returns home to play UMass November 6th and 7th at the Alfond Arena with the puck dropping each night at 7 p.m. If you can't be there to root on the Black Bears you can listen to the game on 92.9 The Ticket with Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney, with the pregame starting at 6:30 each night.