The UMaine hockey team got goals from five different players and compete a weekend of the RPI Engineers, winning 5-2.

Chase Pearson and Brian Holway scored first period goals.

Then in the first seven minutes of the second period Brady Keeper, Keith Muehlbauer and Brandan Robbins it the lamp and the Bears were on their way to a 10th win.

Rob McGovern got the win in net, stopping 36 shots.

Maine improves to 10-7-1. RPI is 3-13-1.

Next on the schedule for the Bears, a Saturday night game at Boston University.