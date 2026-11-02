The Maine Men's Basketball Team opened the 2026-27 season with a 83-56 loss to the Providence Friars in Rhode Island on Monday night, November 2nd.

The Friars led 34-26 at the end of the 1st Half. Providence went on a 11-0 run to start the 2nd Half, to take a 47-26 lead.

Maine shot 34.9 percent from the field and were 8-23 from beyond the 3-point arc, shooting 34.8 percent. The Black Bears were 18-28 from the free throw line.

Hudson Franz was Maine's leading scorer, with 13 points, coming off the bench. Ayden Evans had 11 points and Killian Gribben had 10 points.

The Black Bears turned the ball over 23 times, while forcing 8 Providence turnovers. Maine was outrebounded 43-32.

Providence begins the season 1-0 while Maine starts 0-1.

The Black Bears are back in action on Thursday, November 5th when they will play at Sacred Heart. The game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the game tipping off at 7 p.m. Join Ron Lisnet for the call of the game, with the pregame beginning at 6:30 p.m.