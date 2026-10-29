Maine Field Hockey Beats Vermont 2-1 in Shootout to Earn Home Playoff Game [PHOTOS]
The Maine Field Hockey Team beat Vermont 2-1 in a shootout on Thursday afternoon, October 29th to earn a home playoff game and a bye as the #2 seed.
Maine scored 1st with 2:09 gone in the 2nd Quarter on a penalty corner. Martha Barratt scored her team-high 8th goal of the season. She was assisted by Saylor Kuefler and Eloise Penty.
Vermont evened the score with 6:23 gone in the 3rd Quarter.
The 2 teams then were deadlocked after regulation, 1-1. The 2 teams were still tied after a 15 minute overtime.
The Black Bears and Catamounts went to a shootout, with Maine winning 4-3.
- Vermont's Gabriella Santini made her shot 0-1
- Maine's Floor Dijkhuizen made her shot 1-1
- Vermont's Emily Enden made her shot 1-2
- Maine's Emily Chisholm made her shot 2-2
- Vermont's Consu de Castro missed her shot 2-2
- Maine's Marth Barratt missed her shot 2-2
- Vermont's Jamie Lewis made her shot 2-3
- Maine's Taylor Stanford made her shot 3-3
- Vermont's Veerle Nijhuis missed her shot 3-3
- Maine's Eloise Penty made her shot 4-3.
Maine's Annabel Halkes stood on her head again, saving 10 shots.
Vermont outshot Maine 23-4 and had a 7-3 penalty corner advantage.
America East Playoffs
Quarterfinals - Sunday, Nov. 1
No. 5 Vermont at No. 4 New Hampshire, 12 PM
No. 6 Bryant at No. 3 UAlbany, 1 PM
Semifinals - Tuesday, Nov. 3
No. 4/5 Seed at No. 1 UMass Lowell, 1 PM
No. 3/6 Seed at No. 2 Maine, 3 PM
Final - Friday, Nov. 6
at Highest Remaining Seed, TBD
Check out the photos from the game
Maine-Vermont Field Hockey October 29
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper