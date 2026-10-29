The Maine Field Hockey Team beat Vermont 2-1 in a shootout on Thursday afternoon, October 29th to earn a home playoff game and a bye as the #2 seed.

Maine scored 1st with 2:09 gone in the 2nd Quarter on a penalty corner. Martha Barratt scored her team-high 8th goal of the season. She was assisted by Saylor Kuefler and Eloise Penty.

Vermont evened the score with 6:23 gone in the 3rd Quarter.

The 2 teams then were deadlocked after regulation, 1-1. The 2 teams were still tied after a 15 minute overtime.

The Black Bears and Catamounts went to a shootout, with Maine winning 4-3.

Vermont's Gabriella Santini made her shot 0-1

Maine's Floor Dijkhuizen made her shot 1-1

Vermont's Emily Enden made her shot 1-2

Maine's Emily Chisholm made her shot 2-2

Vermont's Consu de Castro missed her shot 2-2

Maine's Marth Barratt missed her shot 2-2

Vermont's Jamie Lewis made her shot 2-3

Maine's Taylor Stanford made her shot 3-3

Vermont's Veerle Nijhuis missed her shot 3-3

Maine's Eloise Penty made her shot 4-3.

Maine's Annabel Halkes stood on her head again, saving 10 shots.

Vermont outshot Maine 23-4 and had a 7-3 penalty corner advantage.

America East Playoffs

Quarterfinals - Sunday, Nov. 1

No. 5 Vermont at No. 4 New Hampshire, 12 PM

No. 6 Bryant at No. 3 UAlbany, 1 PM

Semifinals - Tuesday, Nov. 3

No. 4/5 Seed at No. 1 UMass Lowell, 1 PM

No. 3/6 Seed at No. 2 Maine, 3 PM

Final - Friday, Nov. 6

at Highest Remaining Seed, TBD

Check out the photos from the game