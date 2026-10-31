The Maine Hockey Team was blitzed by Boston University, losing 7-2 as the Terriers scored 3 goals in the 1st 1:31 of the game.

Petter Wicktrom Stumer started in net for Maine, and was pulled after allowing the 4th goal with 4:49 gone in the 1st Period. He stopped just 2 shots.

Albin Boija came in and had 28 saves, while allowing 3 goals the rest of the way.

BU outshot Maine 37-30 but had a 16-6 shot advantage in the 1st Period. Maine had a 9-8 advantage in the 2nd Period and a 15-13 advantage in the 3rd Period.

Maine was 1-4 on the power play while the Terriers were 2-4.

Maine's goals were scored by Tanner Klimpke with 5:08 gone in the 1st period, assisted by Alexander Bales and Dante Siciliano and then by Max Scott on the power play with 5:49 left to play in the game, assisted by Loic Usereau and Lee Parks.

BU is now 5-2-0 overall and 3-2-0 in Hockey East. Maine is now 4-3-0 and 0-1-0 in Hockey East.

The 2 teams will play Saturday night, October 31st with the puck dropping at 6 p.m. Tune into 92.9 The Ticket for Jon Shields' call of the game, with the pregame begining at 5:30 p.m.