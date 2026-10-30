Robert Thomas and Philip Broberg each had a goal and two assists to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

Before the win, the Blues were 0-3-3 in their last six games against Bruins at home since Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final on June 3, 2019.

Jimmy Snuggerud and Jake Neighbours scored a power-play goal for St. Louis and Joel Hofer recorded 31 saves.

James Hagens scored for the Bruins and Jeremy Swayman stopped 14 shots.

St. Louis went ahead 2-1 on a wrist shot from the top of the slot by Broberg at 5:17 of the second period. Connor McMichael passed from behind the net to an open Broberg, whose shot went just inside the right post.

The Blues extended the lead to 3-1 on a goal by Thomas at 12:08. He took the puck from Justin Barron at the blue line, skated to the high slot and fired a wrist shot high to beat Swayman.

Neighbours scored a power-play goal at 12:42 of the third period.

Hagens deflected a shot by Casey Mittelstadt, giving the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 5:28 of the first period.

Snuggerud tied it 1-1 when he scored a power-play goal on a one-timer from the left faceoff circle. The goal at 15:43 snapped a 138:38 scoreless skid for the Blues.

Thomas assisted on the goal. He passed Brian Sutter for sole possession of fourth place on the Blues franchise list.

Up next

Bruins: Host Blackhawks on Saturday.

Blues: Play Red Wings in Detroit on Saturday.