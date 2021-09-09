Boston Red Sox Finally Beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox finally beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 on Wednesday, September 8th, snapping their 3-game losing streak. Hunter Renfroe led the way offensively and defensively to key the Red Sox win.

In the 8th inning, with Boston trailing 1-0 Renfroe hit a 2-out, 2-run homer, his 27th of the season.

In the the 9th inning, he threw out Joey Wendle attempting to go to 3rd base, for the final out of the inning.

Earlier in the game, he threw out Manuel Margot who was attempting to go to 2nd base after a 2-out single in the 4th inning.

He now has 16 outfield assists, which are the most assists since Dwight Evans had 15 in 1975, 1976 and 1979.

Nathan Eovaldi threw 7 scoreless innings, striking out 8 and allowing just 3 hits while walking 2.

Josh Taylor pitched the 2/3 of an inning, allowing 1 run on 1 hit in the 8th inning.

Garrett Richards got the final out in the 8th inning and picked up the win. He's now 7-7 on the season.

Hansel Robles got the save, his 12th of the season, striking out 2 in the 9th inning.

Manager Alex Cora on the game

With the Yankees 6-3 loss to Toronto on Wednesday, the Red Sox are now the top Wild Card Team. They are a half game ahead of the Yankees, 1.5 games ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays, 2.5 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners and 3 games ahead of the Oakland A's.

The Red Sox are off on Thursday. They open a 3-game series in Chicago against the White Sox on Friday, with the pregame starting at 7:10 and 1st pitch at 8:10