David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist as the Boston Bruins beat Detroit 4-1 on Wednesday night and spoiled the Red Wings' Centennial celebration game.

The contest was played on the 100th anniversary of Detroit’s first NHL game — a 2-0 loss for the then-Cougars to the Bruins. Pregame ceremonies on Wednesday included a video introduction from Scotty Bowman.

The centennial celebration resulted in a rare color-on-color game, with Detroit wearing red and the Bruins in black.

JJ Peterka and Pavel Zacha also scored for the Bruins, who snapped a three-game skid. Mason Lohrei and Morgan Geekie each had two assists.

Daniil Tarasov, coming off a shutout of the Tampa Bay Lightning, made 27 saves, but couldn’t prevent Detroit’s sixth loss in seven games.

Detroit's Lucas Raymond made it 1-0 at 16:58 of the first period. Keegan Kolesar knocked the puck loose in the neutral zone to set up a 2-on-1 break, and Raymond blasted Andrew Copp’s pass inside the left post for his ninth goal.

Peterka tied the game at 2:47 of the second, cutting in from the left wing and beating Tarasov on the glove side.

Zacha then gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 11:48, putting in a rebound for his sixth of the season.

Pastrnak made it 3-1 at 5:11 of the third, beating Tarasov from the slot after a pass from Lohrei.

Casey Middelstadt finished the scoring into an empty net at 19:05.

Up next

Bruins: Host the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

Red Wings: Host the New York Islanders on Saturday.