Brady, Barrett lead Buccaneers past Broncos 28-10

(AP) — Tom Brady found success in a city that hasn't been that kind to him. Brady threw for three touchdowns in leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers past the Denver Broncos 28-10 Sunday.

Brady won for just the fifth time in 12 trips to Denver.

The game also featured a happy homecoming for Buccaneers pass rusher Shaq Barrett who picked up a pair of sacks, including a safety. Barrett left Denver for Tampa Bay last year and led the league with 19 1-2 sacks. He was shut out this season until Sunday.