BREAKING: Anthony Davis Traded To LA [VIDEO]

All the talk of Anthony Davis coming to the Celtics in a trade is over. The Pelicans have agreed to a trade with the Lakers, according to ESPN. It means the Lakers and Lebron get their way afterall.

The deal is Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first round draft picks go to New Orleans in exchange for Davis. One of the picks is next week's #4 pick.

The deal isn't official until early July.