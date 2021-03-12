Breaking: Patriots Re-Sign Cam Newton To 1-Year Deal

Cam Newton is returning to Foxborough for the 2021 NFL season and potentially getting a big pay raise to do so.

Adam Schefter reported Friday morning that Newton and New England have agreed to a 1-year deal worth up to $14-million to keep the former-MVP with the Patriots for a second consecutive season.

It's worth noting that Newton's deal last year was worth up to $7.5-million but the QB made around $1.5-million of the incentive-laden contract. So, Patriots fans shocked to see the number can rest assured there's a good chance all $14-million will not count towards the team's $64.49-million available in cap space for next season.

Newton started 15 games for the Patriots in 2020 and guided the team to a 7-8 record. He completed 242-of-368 passes (65.8%) for 2657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns on 137 attempts and caught two passes for 35 yards and one score.

Last season, Newton ranked dead last in the NFL in passing yards, touchdowns, and QBR among QB's that played at least 12 games. He ranked third-to-last in passer rating behind Denver's Drew Lock and New York's Daniel Jones and fourth-to-last in yards per attempt behind Jones, Lock and Cincinnati's Joe Burrow.

He finished tied for the 4th-most rushing scores alongside Cleveland's Nick Chubb and Vegas's Josh Jacobs.

While Newton certainly did not have a plethora of talent surrounding him on the offensive side of the football, he threw for less than 200 yards in nine of his 15 starts and less than 100 yards in 4-of-15 games. He also became the first qualifying QB in league history to have more rushing TD's than passing TD's for an entire season as the Pats had their worst offensive year, and first losing season, since 2000.

After a brief, but strong, start to the season, which included a 397-yard performance in the week two loss at Seattle, Newton contracted COVID-19 and struggled with arm strength the rest of the season following the two week layoff.