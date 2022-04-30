Brewer Baseball Beat Lewiston 5-3 in 11 Innings

The Brewer Witches scored 2 runs in the top of the 11th inning in Lewiston Saturday afternoon, April 30th beating the Lewiston Blue Devils 5-3.

Brewer had taken a 2-run lead in the top of the 2nd inning, but Lewiston tied it with a run in the bottom of the 4th inning and 2 runs in the bottom of the 5th. It stayed tied until Brewer scored twice in the 11th.

Grady Vanidestine started on the mound for Brewer and went 8 strong innings. He struck out 9 and walked 1. He allowed 9 hits and 3 runs. Maddox Torrey pitched 2.2 innings and picked up the win. Kaiden Morin picked up the save striking out the last batter on 4 pitches

For Lewiston Josh Murphy pitched 6 innings, allowing 3 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 11 and walked 3. Joseph Dube took the loss, going 5.0 innings allowing 4 hit and 2 runs. He struck out 4 and walked 1

Brewer had 7 hits. Jed Gilpatrick, Logan Levanslor and Andrew Hodgins had 2 hits each. Noah Tibbets had 1 single

Lewiston had 11 hits. Michael Dymboski had 3 hits with a triple. Tanner Anctil and Damon Bossie and Evan Knowlton each had 3 hits. One of Knowlton's hits was a double. Josh Murphy had a double and Joseph Dube had a single.

Brewer is now 2-2 and will play at Hampden Academy on Monday, May 2nd at 7 p.m.

Lewiston is now 2-2 and plays at Oxford Hills on Wednesday, May 4th at 5 p.m.

