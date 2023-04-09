Brewer Baseball Splits Games on Saturday Winning 17-0 and Losing 11-6

The Brewer Witches Baseball Team started their 2023 season with a pair of exhibition games on Saturday, beating Gray-New Gloucester 17-0 in a run-rule shortened 5 inning game and losing to Massabesic 11-6.

In the 1st game the Witches scored 7 runs in the bottom of the 1st inning and 9 runs in the bottom of the 4th inning as Gray-New Gloucester's pitchers had difficulty finding the plate, issuing 14 walks

Brewer had 6 hits, with Jake Perry leading the way with a pair of singles. Noah Tibbetts, Jordan Hammond, Rowan Valley and Kaiden Morin each had a single.

On the mound Jed Gilpatrick pitched the 1st 3 innings, striking out 4 and walking 3, while not allowing a run. Anderson Clifford came on in relief throwing the final 2 innings. He struck out 5, walked 1 and allowed just 1 hit.

In the 2nd game of the day, Massabesic beat Brewer 11-6.

Ashton Smith and Zeke Rand each doubled for Massabesic while Elijah Greenleaf had a triple. Massabesic had 7 hits.

For Brewer Evan Nadeau, Noah Tibbetts and Kaiden Morin all singled.

On the mound for the Witches Grady Vanidestine went 2 innings allowing 5 runs, although just 1 was earned. He gave up 3 hits, striking out 4 and walking 1. Blake Littlefield went 2 innings, allowing 2 hits and 3 runs all earned. He struck out and walked 4 batters. Kaiden Morin pitched the 5th inning, allowing 3 runs on 1 hit, walking 3. Logan Littlefield pitched the final inning, allowing just 1 hit. He didn't allow a run and struck out 2.

Brewer is back in action on Tuesday, April 11th when they travel to Bucksport for an exhibition game at 4:30 p.m.

Attention Maine High School Baseball and Softball Teams! Please add chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com as a fan on your team's gamechanger page so we can get boxscores and then write recaps for games this Spring!