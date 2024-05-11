Brewer Baseball Walks Past Mt. Blue 9-1

The Brewer Witches beat the Mt. Blue Cougars 9-1 in Farmington on Saturday, May 11th. The Witches only had 3 hits in the game, but took advantage of 14 walks to win on the road.

Logan Littlefield picked up the win for the Witches, going 5.0 innings, allowing just 3 hits, and 1 unearned run. He struck out 8 and didn't walk a batter. Aiden McCue came on in relief, holding Mt. Blue to just 1 hit in 2.0 innings, striking out 3 and walking 1.

Anderson Clifford, Blake Littlefield and Hunter Merrithew singled for Brewer.

Ben Wrigley went 3-3 for Mt. Blue and had a RBI. Dane Cousineau had a single.

Aiden Wilkins started on the mound for Mt. Blue and went 2.2 innings, allowing 2 hits and 4 earned runs. He struck out 5 and walked 8. Trent Beaudoin pitched 2.1 innings allowing 3 runs, 2 of which were earned as he walked 4 and struck out 1. Warren Allen pitched the final 2.0 innings allowing 1 hit and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out and walked 2.

Brewer is now 4-6. They will host Hermon on Monday night, May 13th at 7 p.m.

Mt. Blue is now 2-6. They will play at Camden Hills on Monday afternoon, May 13th at 4:30 p.m.

