Brewer Beats Edward Little 3-2 [PHOTOS]

The Brewer Witches beat the Edward Little Red Eddies 3-2 at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor on Friday, April 21st.

Grady Vanidestine picked up the win for the Witches scattering 8 hits and allowing 2 runs. He struck out 5 while walking 3.

Campbell Cassidy was the tough-luck loser for the Red Eddies, throwing a complete game. He allowed 7 hits and 3 runs, striking out 7 and walking 1.

Jed Gilpatrick was 2-3 with a triple and drove in 2 runs for the Witches. Kaiden Morin had a pair of hits, including a double. Evan Nadeau and Andrew Hodgins each singled.

Campbell Cassidy helped himself at the plate for Edward Little, gong 2-4. TJ Kramarz, hitting leadoff was 3-4. Brody Keefe was 2-4. The 1-2-3 batters, Kramarz, Cassidy and Keefe were a combined 7-12. Eli St. Laurent had a single.

Brewer, now 2-0 travels to Camden Hills to play the Windjammers on Monday, April 24th at 4:30 p.m.

Edward Little, 1-1 hosts the Gardiner Tigers on Monday, April 24th at 4 p.m.

