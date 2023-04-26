Brewer Beats Ellsworth 2-0 in Pitcher’s Duel Wednesday Night at Mansfield [PHOTOS]

Grady Vanidestine outdueled Miles Palmer on the mound and the Brewer Witches beat Ellsworth 2-0 at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor on Wednesday, April 26th.

Vanidestine went the distance for the Witches allowing just 2 hits. He struck out 13 and walked 4. Vanidestine got out of a jam in the top of the 7th, as Ellsworth had runners on 2nd and 3rd with 2 out, but on the 8th pitch, got Billy Garland on a called 3rd strike.

Miles Palmer pitched well for the Eagles, going 5.0 innings allowing just 3 hits and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 6 and walked 5. Dawson Curtis pitched the 6th inning for Ellsworth, striking out and walking 1.

Vanidestine, Jed Gilpatrick and Rowan Valley had Brewer's lone hits. Valley's single drove in 2 runs in the bottom of the 3rd.

Miles Palmer and Brady Kenney had Ellsworth's lone hits.

Ellsworth is now 1-2 on the season. They will host the John Bapst Crusaders on Monday, May 1st at 4:30 p.m.

Brewer is now 3-0. They will host the Lewiston Blue Devils on Saturday, April 29th at 4 p.m.

