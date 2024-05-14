Brewer Beats Hermon 1-0 in 13 Innings

The Brewer Witches were held to just 1 hit, but scored in the bottom of the 13th inning to beat the Hermon Hawks 1-0, scoring on a fielder's choice for the walk-off win. The game was broadcast on Ticket TV.

Brewer played "small-ball" in the 13th inning. Kaiden Morin reached on an error to start the inning. Jake Perry then successfully laid down a sacrifice bunt, moving Morin to 2nd base. Grady Vanidestine was then walked intentionally. Logan Littlefield then grounded into a fielder's choice, scoring Morin for the game-winner.

Brewer was held to just 1 hit in the game, that being a single by Perry.

Hermon's pitchers combined to strike out 18 Witches. Danny Fowler started on the mound and went 8.0 innings, allowing just the 1 hit and striking out 11 and walking 1. Edgar Leclerc took the tough-luck loss striking out 7 and walking 6.

Hermon had 7 hits in the game. Max Hopkins and Tommy Meserve each had 2 singles. Danny Fowler had a double. Brayden Ladd and Mason Kinney each had a single.

Grady Vanidestine started on the mound for the Witches. He went 7.0 innings allowing 2 hits and striking out 14 while walking 5. Aiden McCue retired 1 batter in the 8th inning, allowing 1 hit and walking and striking out 1. Zach Arnold picked up the win in relief, pitching the final 5.2 innings, allowing 4 hits and striking out 3.

Brewer is now 5-6 and will play at Edward Little on Wednesday, May 15th at 4 p.m.

Hermonis 3-6. They are back in action on Tuesday, May 14th at 4:30 p.m. playing the John Bapst Crusaders.

