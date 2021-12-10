Brewer Boys Rally to Beat Skowhegan 55-49 [STATS]
The Brewer Boys Basketball Team rallied to beat the Skowhegan River Hawks on the opening night of the 2021-22 Basketball Season 55-49 in Brewer on Friday, December 10th.
Brewer led 16-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Skowhegan outscored Brewer 16-8 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 30-24 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Skowhegan led 37-35 at the end of the 3rd Quarter but Brewer went 10-14 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter, and outscored Skowhegan 20-12 to come away with the win.
The Witches had 3 players in double figures. Colby Smith had 16 points, Brady Saunders had 14 points and Aaron Newcomb had 11 points. Brewer was 19-25 from the free throw line. They sank 6 3-pointers. Saunders had 3 of them, and Colby Smith, Aaron Newcomb and Brock Flagg each had a 3-pointer.
Skowhegan was led by Levi Obert who had a game-high 17 points. Adam Savage finished with 11 points. The River Hawks were 7-13 from the free throw line. Skowhegan drained 4 3-pointers on the night. Obert had 3 3-pointers and Payson Washburn had 1 3-pointer.
Brewer is 1-0 and will play at Messalonskee on Tuesday, December 14th at 6:30 p.m.
Skowhegan is 0-1 and will play host to Mount Blue on Wednesday, December 15th at 7 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Skowhegan Boys
|14
|16
|7
|12
|49
|Brewer Boys
|16
|8
|11
|20
|55
Box Score
Skowhegan
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|2
|Brayden Saucier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Quintcey McCray
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Marshall Easler
|1
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|10
|Payson Washburn
|1
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|11
|Joey Godin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Tate Jewell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Levi Obert
|1
|17
|6
|3
|3
|2
|3
|3
|20
|Ryan Donoghue
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Jack Donoghue
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Patrick McKenney
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|32
|Kyle LePage
|1
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|33
|Collin LePage
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|34
|Adam Savage
|1
|11
|5
|5
|0
|1
|2
|2
|TOTALS
|1
|49
|19
|15
|4
|7
|13
|17
Brewer
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|1
|Evan Nadeau
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|Colby Smith
|1
|16
|6
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|10
|Kyle Horr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Brady Saunders
|1
|14
|4
|1
|3
|3
|4
|1
|14
|Aiden Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Aaron Newcomb
|1
|11
|1
|0
|1
|8
|10
|1
|22
|Evan Glass
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Ryder Goodwin
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|32
|Brock Flagg
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|34
|Cameron Hughes
|1
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|2
|40
|Braden Carr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Titus Philbrook
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|1
|55
|15
|9
|6
|19
|25
|16