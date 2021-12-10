Brewer Boys Rally to Beat Skowhegan 55-49 [STATS]

Brewer-Skowhegan Boy's Basketball December 10, 2021 Photo Mark Paulette

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team rallied to beat the Skowhegan River Hawks on the opening night of the 2021-22 Basketball Season 55-49 in Brewer on Friday, December 10th.

Brewer led 16-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Skowhegan outscored Brewer 16-8 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 30-24 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Skowhegan led 37-35 at the end of the 3rd Quarter but Brewer went 10-14 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter, and outscored Skowhegan 20-12 to come away with the win.

The Witches had 3 players in double figures. Colby Smith had 16 points, Brady Saunders had 14 points and Aaron Newcomb had 11 points. Brewer was 19-25 from the free throw line. They sank 6 3-pointers. Saunders had 3 of them, and Colby Smith, Aaron Newcomb and Brock Flagg each had a 3-pointer.

Skowhegan was led by Levi Obert who had a game-high 17 points. Adam Savage finished with 11 points. The River Hawks were 7-13 from the free throw line. Skowhegan drained 4 3-pointers on the night. Obert had 3 3-pointers and Payson Washburn had 1 3-pointer.

Brewer is 1-0 and will play at Messalonskee on Tuesday, December 14th at 6:30 p.m.

Skowhegan is 0-1 and will play host to Mount Blue on Wednesday, December 15th at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Skowhegan Boys141671249
Brewer Boys168112055

Box Score

Skowhegan

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
2Brayden Saucier10000000
3Quintcey McCray12110001
4Marshall Easler15220121
10Payson Washburn15211002
11Joey Godin10000000
14Tate Jewell10000000
15Levi Obert117633233
20Ryan Donoghue10000000
22Jack Donoghue10000000
23Patrick McKenney11000120
32Kyle LePage17330124
33Collin LePage11000124
34Adam Savage111550122
TOTALS1491915471317

Brewer

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
1Evan Nadeau10000022
4Colby Smith116651330
10Kyle Horr10000000
13Brady Saunders114413341
14Aiden Davis10000000
20Aaron Newcomb1111018101
22Evan Glass10000000
24Ryder Goodwin14220005
32Brock Flagg15101225
34Cameron Hughes15110342
40Braden Carr10000000
42Titus Philbrook10000000
TOTALS1551596192516
Categories: Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top