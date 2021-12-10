Brewer Boys Rally to Beat Skowhegan 55-49 [STATS]

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team rallied to beat the Skowhegan River Hawks on the opening night of the 2021-22 Basketball Season 55-49 in Brewer on Friday, December 10th.

Brewer led 16-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Skowhegan outscored Brewer 16-8 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 30-24 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Skowhegan led 37-35 at the end of the 3rd Quarter but Brewer went 10-14 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter, and outscored Skowhegan 20-12 to come away with the win.

The Witches had 3 players in double figures. Colby Smith had 16 points, Brady Saunders had 14 points and Aaron Newcomb had 11 points. Brewer was 19-25 from the free throw line. They sank 6 3-pointers. Saunders had 3 of them, and Colby Smith, Aaron Newcomb and Brock Flagg each had a 3-pointer.

Skowhegan was led by Levi Obert who had a game-high 17 points. Adam Savage finished with 11 points. The River Hawks were 7-13 from the free throw line. Skowhegan drained 4 3-pointers on the night. Obert had 3 3-pointers and Payson Washburn had 1 3-pointer.

Brewer is 1-0 and will play at Messalonskee on Tuesday, December 14th at 6:30 p.m.

Skowhegan is 0-1 and will play host to Mount Blue on Wednesday, December 15th at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Skowhegan Boys 14 16 7 12 49 Brewer Boys 16 8 11 20 55

Box Score

Skowhegan

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 2 Brayden Saucier 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Quintcey McCray 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 4 Marshall Easler 1 5 2 2 0 1 2 1 10 Payson Washburn 1 5 2 1 1 0 0 2 11 Joey Godin 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Tate Jewell 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Levi Obert 1 17 6 3 3 2 3 3 20 Ryan Donoghue 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Jack Donoghue 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Patrick McKenney 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 32 Kyle LePage 1 7 3 3 0 1 2 4 33 Collin LePage 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 4 34 Adam Savage 1 11 5 5 0 1 2 2 TOTALS 1 49 19 15 4 7 13 17

Brewer