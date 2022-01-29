Brewer Boys Tame Lawrence Bulldogs 72-39 [STATS]

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team beat the Lawrence Bulldogs 72-39 at Brewer on Friday, January 28th.

The Witches led 16-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and outscored Lawrence 25-6 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 41-15 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer led 59-24 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer had 3 players in double figures. Ryder Goodwin had a game-high 17 points and Colby Smith and Brady Saunders finished with 15 points each. The Witches were 8-16 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Aaron Newcomb had 2 3's for Brewer with Colby Smith and Brady Saunders each knocking in a 3-pointer.

Lawrence was led by Andrew Trombley with 16 points and Conner nutting with 7 points. The Bulldogs were 3-4 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Trombley had 2 3's and Nutting and Michael Hamlin each had a 3-pointer.

Brewer is now 13-1 and will play at Gardiner on Monday, January 31st.

Lawrence is 5-9 and plays at Messalonskee on Tuesday, February 1st.

Thanks to Coach Tyler Smith for the stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Lawrence Boys 9 6 9 15 39 Brewer Boys 16 25 18 13 72

Box Score

Lawrence

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Cade Scott 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Dane Zawistowski 2 1 1 0 0 0 10 Conner Nutting 7 3 2 1 0 0 11 Parker Higgins 1 0 0 0 1 2 12 Cohen Lawrence 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Andrew Trombley 16 6 4 2 2 2 14 Lucas Campbell 2 1 1 0 0 0 20 Gavin Lunt 2 1 1 0 0 0 21 Michael Hamlin 5 2 1 1 0 0 22 Noah Lambert 2 1 1 0 0 0 23 Hunter Lee 2 1 1 0 0 0 24 Matthew Trombley 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 39 16 12 4 3 4

Brewer