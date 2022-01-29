Brewer Boys Tame Lawrence Bulldogs 72-39 [STATS]

Brewer Boys Tame Lawrence Bulldogs 72-39 [STATS]

Photo Katie Doak

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team beat the Lawrence Bulldogs 72-39 at Brewer on Friday, January 28th.

The Witches led 16-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and outscored Lawrence 25-6 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 41-15 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer led 59-24 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer had 3 players in double figures. Ryder Goodwin had a game-high 17 points and Colby Smith and Brady Saunders finished with 15 points each. The Witches were 8-16 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Aaron Newcomb had 2 3's for Brewer with Colby Smith and Brady Saunders each knocking in a 3-pointer.

Lawrence was led by Andrew Trombley with 16 points and Conner nutting with 7 points. The Bulldogs were 3-4 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Trombley had 2 3's and Nutting and Michael Hamlin each had a 3-pointer.

To nominate someone for the 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week, click HERE

Brewer is now 13-1 and will play at Gardiner on Monday, January 31st.

Lawrence is 5-9 and plays at Messalonskee on Tuesday, February 1st.

Thanks to Coach Tyler Smith for the stats

Line Score

1234T
Lawrence Boys9691539
Brewer Boys1625181372

Box Score

Lawrence

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Cade Scott000000
3Dane Zawistowski211000
10Conner Nutting732100
11Parker Higgins100012
12Cohen Lawrence000000
13Andrew Trombley1664222
14Lucas Campbell211000
20Gavin Lunt211000
21Michael Hamlin521100
22Noah Lambert211000
23Hunter Lee211000
24Matthew Trombley000000
TOTALS391612434

Brewer

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Evan Nadeau511036
4Colby Smith1576100
10Kyle Horr000000
13Brady Saunders1576100
14Aiden Davis000000
20Aaron Newcomb831200
22Evan Glass211000
24Ryder Goodwin1788012
32Brock Flagg733012
34Cameron Hughes300036
40Braden Carr000000
42Titus Philbrook000000
TOTALS7230264816
Categories: Boys Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top