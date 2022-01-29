Brewer Boys Tame Lawrence Bulldogs 72-39 [STATS]
The Brewer Boys Basketball Team beat the Lawrence Bulldogs 72-39 at Brewer on Friday, January 28th.
The Witches led 16-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and outscored Lawrence 25-6 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 41-15 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer led 59-24 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Brewer had 3 players in double figures. Ryder Goodwin had a game-high 17 points and Colby Smith and Brady Saunders finished with 15 points each. The Witches were 8-16 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Aaron Newcomb had 2 3's for Brewer with Colby Smith and Brady Saunders each knocking in a 3-pointer.
Lawrence was led by Andrew Trombley with 16 points and Conner nutting with 7 points. The Bulldogs were 3-4 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Trombley had 2 3's and Nutting and Michael Hamlin each had a 3-pointer.
Brewer is now 13-1 and will play at Gardiner on Monday, January 31st.
Lawrence is 5-9 and plays at Messalonskee on Tuesday, February 1st.
Thanks to Coach Tyler Smith for the stats
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Lawrence Boys
|9
|6
|9
|15
|39
|Brewer Boys
|16
|25
|18
|13
|72
Box Score
Lawrence
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Cade Scott
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Dane Zawistowski
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Conner Nutting
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|11
|Parker Higgins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|12
|Cohen Lawrence
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Andrew Trombley
|16
|6
|4
|2
|2
|2
|14
|Lucas Campbell
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Gavin Lunt
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Michael Hamlin
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|22
|Noah Lambert
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Hunter Lee
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Matthew Trombley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|39
|16
|12
|4
|3
|4
Brewer
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Evan Nadeau
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|6
|4
|Colby Smith
|15
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|10
|Kyle Horr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Brady Saunders
|15
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|14
|Aiden Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Aaron Newcomb
|8
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|22
|Evan Glass
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Ryder Goodwin
|17
|8
|8
|0
|1
|2
|32
|Brock Flagg
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|2
|34
|Cameron Hughes
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|40
|Braden Carr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Titus Philbrook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|72
|30
|26
|4
|8
|16