Brewer Falls 6-5 to Mt. Ararat in 12 Innings

The Brewer Witched jumped out to a 3-0 lead over the Mt. Ararat Eagles on Monday night, May 22nd at Mahaney Diamond, but Mt. Ararat tied the score, scoring 2 runs in the 6th and 1 in the 7th innings. The score remained deadlocked at 3-3 until Mount Ararat scored 3 runs in the top of the 12th. Brewer answered but not quite enough, scoring 2, and fell 6-5 in 12 innings.

Jed Gilpatrick started for the Witches and went 5.2 innings. He struck out 11 and walked 2. He allowed 5 hits and 2 runs. Blake Littlefield pitched the final 6.1 innings allowing 6 hits and 4 runs, all unearned. He struck out 7 and walked 4.

Stan Spooner went 7.0 innings for the Eagles. He allowed 8 hits and 3 runs, striking out 2 and walking 2. Andrew Clemons then came on, pitching the final 5.0 innings. He allowed 6 hits and 2 runs, striking out 6 and walking 1.

Evan Nadeau hitting leadoff was 3-5 for the Witches. Grady Vanidestine had a double and triple. Rowan Valley and Kaiden Morin each had 2 hits including a double. Blake Littlefield had a pair of singles. Gilpatrick, Noah Tibbetts, and Logan Littlefield all singled for Brewer.

Shea Farrell the Eagle's leadoff hitter was 3-5 with a triple. Ryan Staples was 3-5 with 2 runs batted in. Ethan Berry had a pair of singles. Landen Chae had a double. Parker Lohr and Brady Merrill each singled for Mt. Ararat.

The win moved Mount Ararat up to 6th place in the Class A North Heal Point Standings with a 6-6 record. They play host to Camden Hills on Wednesday, May 24th at 4:30 p.m.

The loss was just Brewer's 2nd of the season. They're record stands at 11-2. The Witches, on top of the Class A North Heal Point Standings play at Hampden Academy on Wednesday, May 24th at 7 p.m.