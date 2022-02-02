Brewer Girls Beat Camden Hills 61-50 on Senior Recognition Night [STATS/PHOTOS]

The Brewer Girls Basketball Team defeated Camden Hills 61-50 at Brewer High School on Tuesday, February 1st on Senior Recognition Night

Honored prior to the game were

Trea Broussard

Trea Broussard Senior Night February 1, 2022 Photo Katie Doak

Brooklyn Fick

Brooklyn Fick Senior Night February 1, 2022 Photo Katie Doak

Kelly DiCarlo

Kelly DiCarlo Senior Night February 1, 2022 Photo Katie Doak

Riley Umel

Riley Umel Senior Night February 1, 2022 Photo Katie Doak

Brewer led 9-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and the score was deadlocked 24-24 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer had the lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter 38-33.

Brewer was led by Mariah Roberts who had a team high 16 points. Riley Umel finished with 14 points. The Witches were 12-15 from the free throw line and sank 7 3-pointers on the night. Roberts had 3 3-pointers, Umel 2 3-pointers and Trea Broussard and Allie Flagg each had a 3-pointer.

Camden Hills was led by Molly Hixon with a team high 16 points and Tessa Whitley with 13 points. The Windjammers were 10-18 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers, both by Molly Hixon.

Brewer is now 5-11 and will play host to Skowhegan on Friday, February 4th.

Camden Hills is 0-13 and will play at Gardiner on Friday, February 4th.

Thanks to Katie Doak for the stats and photos

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Camden Hills Girls 8 16 11 15 50 Brewer Girls 9 15 14 23 61

Box Score

Camden Hills

3 Kelsie Merrill 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Matalin Luce 9 1 1 0 7 8 5 Olivia Brown 2 1 1 0 0 0 10 Ella Powers 4 2 2 0 0 0 11 Tessa Whitley 13 6 6 0 1 1 12 Bailey Curtis 2 1 1 0 0 0 13 Lauren Howland 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Molly Hixon 16 6 4 2 2 7 21 Theresa Jalbuena-Cook 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Mila Bonumetti 4 2 2 0 0 2 23 Amelia Johnson 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Leah Snyder 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Liliana Clement 0 0 0 0 0 0 50 Kirsten Jones 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 50 19 17 2 10 18

Brewer