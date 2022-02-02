Brewer Girls Beat Camden Hills 61-50 on Senior Recognition Night [STATS/PHOTOS]
The Brewer Girls Basketball Team defeated Camden Hills 61-50 at Brewer High School on Tuesday, February 1st on Senior Recognition Night
Honored prior to the game were
Trea Broussard
Brooklyn Fick
Kelly DiCarlo
Riley Umel
Brewer led 9-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and the score was deadlocked 24-24 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer had the lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter 38-33.
Brewer was led by Mariah Roberts who had a team high 16 points. Riley Umel finished with 14 points. The Witches were 12-15 from the free throw line and sank 7 3-pointers on the night. Roberts had 3 3-pointers, Umel 2 3-pointers and Trea Broussard and Allie Flagg each had a 3-pointer.
Camden Hills was led by Molly Hixon with a team high 16 points and Tessa Whitley with 13 points. The Windjammers were 10-18 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers, both by Molly Hixon.
Brewer is now 5-11 and will play host to Skowhegan on Friday, February 4th.
Camden Hills is 0-13 and will play at Gardiner on Friday, February 4th.
Thanks to Katie Doak for the stats and photos
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Camden Hills Girls
|8
|16
|11
|15
|50
|Brewer Girls
|9
|15
|14
|23
|61
Box Score
Camden Hills
|3
|Kelsie Merrill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Matalin Luce
|9
|1
|1
|0
|7
|8
|5
|Olivia Brown
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Ella Powers
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Tessa Whitley
|13
|6
|6
|0
|1
|1
|12
|Bailey Curtis
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Lauren Howland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Molly Hixon
|16
|6
|4
|2
|2
|7
|21
|Theresa Jalbuena-Cook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Mila Bonumetti
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|23
|Amelia Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Leah Snyder
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Liliana Clement
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Kirsten Jones
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|50
|19
|17
|2
|10
|18
Brewer
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Makayla Dore
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Jordan Doak
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|10
|Trea Broussard
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|Brooklyn Fick
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Kaylee Dore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Allie Flagg
|6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|20
|Mariah Roberts
|16
|5
|2
|3
|3
|3
|21
|Lindsey Pine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Riley Umel
|14
|4
|2
|2
|4
|5
|23
|Jenna McQuarrie
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|35
|Kelly DiCarlo
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|61
|21
|14
|7
|12
|15