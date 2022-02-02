Brewer Girls Beat Camden Hills 61-50 on Senior Recognition Night [STATS/PHOTOS]

Camden Hills - Brewer Girls February 1, 2022 Photo Katie Doak

The Brewer Girls Basketball Team defeated Camden Hills 61-50 at Brewer High School on Tuesday, February 1st on Senior Recognition Night

Honored prior to the game were

Trea Broussard

Trea Broussard Senior Night February 1, 2022 Photo Katie Doak
Brooklyn Fick

Brooklyn Fick Senior Night February 1, 2022 Photo Katie Doak
Kelly DiCarlo

Kelly DiCarlo Senior Night February 1, 2022 Photo Katie Doak
Riley Umel

Riley Umel Senior Night February 1, 2022 Photo Katie Doak
Brewer led 9-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and the score was deadlocked 24-24 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer had the lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter 38-33.

Brewer was led by Mariah Roberts who had a team high 16 points. Riley Umel finished with 14 points. The Witches were 12-15 from the free throw line and sank 7 3-pointers on the night. Roberts had 3 3-pointers, Umel 2 3-pointers and Trea Broussard and Allie Flagg each had a 3-pointer.

Camden Hills was led by Molly Hixon with a team high 16 points and Tessa Whitley with 13 points. The Windjammers were 10-18 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers, both by Molly Hixon.

Brewer is now 5-11 and will play host to Skowhegan on Friday, February 4th.

Camden Hills is 0-13 and will play at Gardiner on Friday, February 4th.

Thanks to Katie Doak for the stats and photos

 

Line Score

1234T
Camden Hills Girls816111550
Brewer Girls915142361

Box Score

Camden Hills

3Kelsie Merrill000000
4Matalin Luce911078
5Olivia Brown211000
10Ella Powers422000
11Tessa Whitley1366011
12Bailey Curtis211000
13Lauren Howland000000
14Molly Hixon1664227
21Theresa Jalbuena-Cook000000
22Mila Bonumetti422002
23Amelia Johnson000000
32Leah Snyder000000
33Liliana Clement000000
50Kirsten Jones000000
TOTALS50191721018

Brewer

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Makayla Dore422000
5Jordan Doak411022
10Trea Broussard521100
11Brooklyn Fick000000
12Kaylee Dore000000
15Allie Flagg610134
20Mariah Roberts1652333
21Lindsey Pine000000
22Riley Umel1442245
23Jenna McQuarrie844001
35Kelly DiCarlo422000
TOTALS61211471215
