Brewer Girls Beat Oxford Hills 1-0 [PHOTOS]

The Brewer Girls' Soccer Team beat the Oxford Hills Vikings 1-0 on Tuesday, September 6th at Doyle Field in Brewer.

Devin Horr scored Brewer's lone goal with just under 10 minutes remaining in the 1st Half, assisted by Kate Bridges.

The game was broadcast on Ticket TV

Brewer is now 1-1 on the season. They play at Hampden Academy Friday, September 9th at 5:30 p.m.

Oxford Hills is 0-2. They play at Lewiston on Tuesday, September 13th at 6 p.m.

