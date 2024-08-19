Brewer Girl’s Soccer Opening Day [PHOTOS]

The Brewer Girl's Soccer Team was on the turf field at Heddericg Field early Monday morning, August 19th, to start the 2024 season.

There were over 40 girls taking part in the tryouts under the direction of Coach Phil Turmell

Check out the photos

Brewer Girl's Soccer 1st Day of Practice 2024 Season The Brewer Girl's Soccer Team was on the turf field at Heddericg Field early Monday morning, August 19th, to start the 2024 season Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

Brewer Girl's Varsity Soccer 2024 Schedule

Friday September 6th at Camden Hills

Tuesday September 10th at Mount Ararat 7 p.m.

Thursday September 12th vs. Messalonskee 7 p.m.

Monday September 16th vs. Bangor 7 p.m.

Wednesday September 18th at Ellsworth 6 p.m.

Saturday September 21st vs. Lewiston 11 a.m.

Tuesday September 24th at Brunswick 6 p.m.

Friday September 27th vs. Oxford Hills 6 p.m.

Thursday October 3rd vs. Hampden Academy 5:30 p.m.

Saturday October 5th at Edward Little 11 a.m.

Tuesday October 15th at Mt. Blue 6 p.m.

Thursday October 17th vs. Ellsworth 7 p.m. Senior Night

Saturday October 19th vs. Skowhegan 4 p.m.

Tuesday October 22nd at Bangor 4 p.m.

The Brewer Witches play their home games at Heddericg Field.