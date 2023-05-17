Brewer Rallies with 3 in 6th Inning to Beat MDI 5-3

The Brewer Witches beat the MDI Trojans 5-3, rallying with 3 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning to erase a 3-2 deficit. The game was played in Brewer where the temperature was 45 degrees with the wind chill at 38 degrees at first pitch.

MDI scored 3 runs in the 2nd inning.

Addie Boyce was in the circle for MDI. She allowed 6 hits and 5 runs, although just 3 were earned. She struck out 8 and walked 1.

Sarah Young pitched a complete game for Brewer. She allowed 5 hits and 3 runs, 2 of which were earned. She struck out 4 and walked 1.

Mollie Gray had a double and single for the Trojans. Grace Horner had a double and drove in 2 runs. Taylor Grant and Kylie Dowsland each singled for MDI

Sara Young had a triple and drove in a run for the Witches. Emma Jameson had 2 hits, including a double. Jordan Doak batting leadoff was 2-3 and stole 4 bases. Madison Shaw had a single.

Brewer is now 8-3. The Witches play at Brunswick on Friday, May 19th at 4:30 p.m.

MDI is now 4-7. The Trojans travel up to Caribou to play a doubleheader on Saturday, May 20th.

Check out the photos from the frigid night.

Brewer-MDI Softball The Brewer Witches played host to the MDI Trojans on Wednesday, May 17th with temperatures at 45 degrees at game time with the wind chill at 38 degrees.

You can vote for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week HERE. Voting ends on Thursday, May 18th at 11:59 p.m.

You can nominate a player for the High School Athlete of the Week 5 HERE, for the week May 15-20. Nominations must be received by Sunday, May 21st at 11:59 p.m.