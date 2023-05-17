Brewer Rallies with 3 in 6th Inning to Beat MDI 5-3
The Brewer Witches beat the MDI Trojans 5-3, rallying with 3 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning to erase a 3-2 deficit. The game was played in Brewer where the temperature was 45 degrees with the wind chill at 38 degrees at first pitch.
MDI scored 3 runs in the 2nd inning.
Addie Boyce was in the circle for MDI. She allowed 6 hits and 5 runs, although just 3 were earned. She struck out 8 and walked 1.
Sarah Young pitched a complete game for Brewer. She allowed 5 hits and 3 runs, 2 of which were earned. She struck out 4 and walked 1.
Mollie Gray had a double and single for the Trojans. Grace Horner had a double and drove in 2 runs. Taylor Grant and Kylie Dowsland each singled for MDI
Sara Young had a triple and drove in a run for the Witches. Emma Jameson had 2 hits, including a double. Jordan Doak batting leadoff was 2-3 and stole 4 bases. Madison Shaw had a single.
Brewer is now 8-3. The Witches play at Brunswick on Friday, May 19th at 4:30 p.m.
MDI is now 4-7. The Trojans travel up to Caribou to play a doubleheader on Saturday, May 20th.
Check out the photos from the frigid night.
