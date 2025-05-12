The Brewer Witches Softball Team won their 5th game in-a-row, beating the Messalonskee Eagles 4-1 on Monday, May 12th.

Sara Young scattered 7 hits in the circle for Brewer. She struck out 3 and walked 2, allowing 1 unearned run.

Olivia Bragdon was 3-4 at the plate for the Witches batting cleanup, while Paige Oakes was 2-4, with a double from the leadoff spot. Emma Jameson , Sara Young and Madison Shaw each had a single.

Madison Wilson took the loss for the Eagles. She allowed 8 hits and 4 runs, 2 of which were earned. She struck out 6 and walked 1.

Sierra Kingsbury was 2-3 with a double to lead Messalonskee. Olivia Thomas, Chloe Michaud, Madison Wilson, Lexis Bayne and Lily Smart each had a single

Messalonskee was thrown out twice while attempting to steal a base.

Brewer is now 5-2 and will host Camden Hills on Wednesday, May 14th at 6 p.m.

Messalonskee is 1-7. They will host Mt. Blue on Tuesday May 13th at 4:15 p.m.

