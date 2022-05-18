Brewer Witches Bat Around in 7th Scoring 10 runs and Beat MDI 12-6 [PHOTOS]

The Brewer Witches came up to bat in the top of the 7th inning trailing 6-2. After sending up 13 batters and scoring 10 runs, the Witches beat the MDI Trojans 12-6 on Wednesday afternoon in Bar Harbor

MDI scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd innings and were comfortably leading 6-2 until the 7th.

Olivia Gray hit a 2-run home run for MDI in the bottom of the 1st inning. Bailey Goodell and Leah Carroll each had 2 singles for MDI. Lily James and Soren Hopkins-Goff singled

For the Witches Jordin @illims had 2 hits including a double. CJ Atherton and Hope Cluff each had 2 hits. Hannah Reed had a double. Jordn Doak, and Morgan Downs each singled.

Addy Boyce was in the circle for MDI and allowed the 10 hits. Of the 12 runs, just 4 were earned. She struck out 8 and walked 1.

Morgan Downs picked up the win for Brewer. She allowed 7 hits, and the 6 runs, although just 2 were earned. She struck out 5 and walked 3.

MDI is now 7-3. They play at Ellsworth on Friday, May 20th at 4:30 p.m.

Brewer is now 3-8. They play at home against Brunswick on Friday night, May 20th at 7 p.m.

Check out the photos of the game