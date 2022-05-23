Brewer Witches Rally Comes Up Just Short Lose to Mt. Ararat 4-3 [PHOTOS]

The Brewer Witches Softball Team scored 1 run in the top of the 7th but couldn't push across the tying run, and fell to Mt. Ararat 4-3 on Monday, May 23rd in Topsham.

Megan Reed was in the circle for Mt. Ararat. She finished with 10 strikeouts and didn't walk a batter. She allowed 7 hits and only 1 run was earned.

Morgan Downs was in the circle for Brewer. She allowed just 5 hits and struck out 8 while walking 2. Only 1 run was earned.

Josie Pece was 2-3 for Brewer with a home run and single. Jordan Doak and Hope Cluff each had 2 singles. Jaiden Williams had a single. Jordan Doak swiped 5 bases.

Reagan Robertson had 2 singles for Topsham. Morgan Ruff, Megan Reed and Gabrielle West each had a single.

Brewer is now 3-10. The Witches host Hampden Academy Wednesday, May 25th at 7 p.m.

Mt. Ararat is now 4-9. They play at Camden Hills on Wednesday, May 25th at 4:15 p.m.

Check out photos from the game from Katie Sproul!