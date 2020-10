Rob Bradford joined The Drive on Wednesday to proclaim that Alex Cora has always been the right man for the job since he lost it in wake of the Houston Astros' sign-stealing saga.

Bradford said Cora's impact on the on-field product far outweighs any negative press that would come with the reunion, and that Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox should bring back the World Series-winning skipper if they are truly in search of the most qualified candidate.