Bruins 2021 Preview With Judd Sirott

The radio voice of the Boston Bruins, Judd Sirott, joined The Drive on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's season opener for the B's at New Jersey.

Sirott expects the Bruins to once again be near the top of the Eastern Conference despite the realigned, and possibly more difficult, "MassMutual NHL East Division."

Sirott also talked about the different look to things for the upcoming season, including the team's usage of the "taxi squad" in 2021 and how the organization views former-Maine Black Bear Jeremy Swayman.