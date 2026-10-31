Elias Lindholm scored in overtime as the Bruins rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to top the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 and extend Boston’s home winning streak to five games.

Mason Lohrei scored to pull Boston within a goal and Morgan Geekie's second goal of the season with 12 seconds left in the third period sent the game into overtime.

Ryan Greene and Connor Bedard scored in the third period as the Chicago Blackhawks took a 4-2 lead. Anton Frondell had his second career two-goal game for Chicago.

The Blackhawks came into the game with the worst power play in the NHL, converting on 4 of 40 opportunities and were 0 for 11 on the power play on the road. However, it took Frondell just 11 seconds to give Chicago the lead after Will Borgen was whistled for a delay-of-game penalty.

Goaltender Michael DiPietro kept Boston in the game with key saves as the Bruins were outshot 28-13 in the first two periods. He stopped a Bedard shot from the slot with 2:09 left in the first period. Geekie, who hasn't scored in his previous nine games, hit a shot off the post late in the first period.

David Pastrnak scored on a breakaway in the first period for his 428th career goal, passing Patrice Bergeron and moving into sole possession of third place on the Bruins’ career goal-scoring list. Casey Mittelstadt and Mason Lohrei also scored for the Bruins.

Frondell redirected Tyler Bertuzzi's wrist shot from the point past a surprised DiPietro early in the second period for his second career two-goal game. DiPietro, coming off his first career NHL shutout, kept it a one-goal game with a point-blank save of 500-goal scorer Patrick Kane midway through the second period. The Bruins tied the game when Mittelstadt took a feed from James Hagen and snapped a shot past Arvid Soderblom.

Up next

Blackhawks: Host Avalanche on Monday.

Bruins: Host Vegas on Monday.