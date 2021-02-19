Bruins Make A Change, Get Goals, But Lose

The Boston Bruins rolled out their new look lineup against the New Jersey Devils Thursday night, and it looked okay for a while, but then David Krejci got hurt, so it's hard to tell how the new lines work.

David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk both scored goals, and both came on the power play.

But Ian Glendon of Full Press Coverage joined The Morning Line and said all of that combined together is concerning.

We go through it all and preview the Bruins outdoor game against Philadelphia.

