Brunswick HS Cancels Football Season What Is Next?

Wednesday the Superintendent of Schools at Brunswick High School announced the head coach Dan Cooper, who was in his 17th year with the Dragons, was no longer with the school or the team and had been removed from his position. At the same time it was revealed multiple players were kicked off the Brunswick roster as a result of a team retreat that included the hazing and assault of players. Because of that and other circumstances the remaining 3 games for Brunswick were cancelled.

So now what happens? What other details are out there? What happens in the future? We talked about the topics with Bill Stewart the Sports Editor for the Times Record who has been covering this story throughout the entire process.

