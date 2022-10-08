Brunswick Wins Class A Golf Title, Scarborough’s Twombly Wins Individual Title

The Class A Golf Championships were held on Friday, October 7th at Natanis Golf Course and Brunswick won the Class A State Title and Scarborough's Marc Twombly won the individual title, shooting a 3 under par 69.

The Team Standings were

1. Brunswick 312 +24

2. Falmouth and Scarborough 317 +29

4 Gorham and Thornton 326 +33

6 Kennebunk 332 +44

7 Greely and Messalonskee 338 +50

9 Bangor 341 +53

10 Edward Little 343 +55

Of note Eli Vine from Hampden Academy finished 11th with a 5 over par 77 and Matt Holmes of Bangor and Landon LaPointe of Brewer finished tied for 12th with a 6 over par 78.

