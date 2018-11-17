BU Beats UMaine On PP Goals [VIDEO]

The Boston University Terriers scored three powerplay goals and beat the UMaine Black Bears 3-2 in Hockey East play Friday night in Boston.

The loss leaves the Bears at 1-3-1 in HE ( 2-5-1 overall). The Terriers improves to 3-2-1 and 3-4-1.

Maine got a first period goal from Eduards Tralmaks and it stayed 1-0 deep into the second period.

In the final three minutes of the second, BU scored two powerplay goals to swing the game.

The Black Bears answered with a Tim Doherty powerplay goal to tie the game 2-2 with about six minutes to play in the game.

And then, a third goal with an extra attacker by the Terriers got them a victory. The goal came with 1:11 left in the game.

Maine goalie Jeremy Swayman made 39 saves. BU's Jake Oettinger made 36.