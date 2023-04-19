Bucksport Baseball Wins On Walk-Off Beating Orono 4-3

The Bucksport Golden Bucks Baseball Team beat Orono 4-3 on a no-out walk-off single by Trent Gross in the bottom of the 7th inning on Wednesday, April 19th in Bucksport.

Orono led 1-0 after scoring in the top of the 2nd inning. Bucksport scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 5th, to take a 3-1 lead, but Orono answered tying the score at 3-3 in the top of the 6th after scoring a pair of runs.

Gavyn Holyoke started on the mound and went 4.2 innings for Bucksport. He allowed 2 hits and 1 run, striking out 4 and walking 8. Brandon Elden picked up the win, pitching the final 2.1 innings allowing 3 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 1 and walked 3.

Elden had 2 hits to lead the Golden Bucks, including a triple, driving in 2 runs. Trent Goss had 2 singles and 2 runs batted in. Silas Moore had a double. Jason Terrill had a single.

Ellis Spaulding started for the Red Riots on the mound and went 2 scoreless innings allowing just a hit. He struck out 2 and walked 1. Jack Brewer pitched the middle 3 innings, allowing 2 hits and 3 runs, striking out 2. Adam Sherman took the loss, pitching 1 full inning allowing 3 hits and 1 run, striking out 1.

Logan Williams had a pair of singles. Kason Bagley had a double and drove in a run. Brewer had a single and run bated in and Saladin Wise had a single.

Bucksport 1-0, plays at Sumner on Friday, April 21st at 1 p.m.

Orono, 0-1 will play at Washington Academy on Friday, April 21st at 1 p.m.

If you are an administrator of a Maine High School Baseball or Softball Gamechanger page please add chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com as a fan so we can write recaps of the games.

