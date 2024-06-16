Bucksport Falls to Hall-Dale 6-3 in Class C State Softball Game [PHOTOS]

The Bucksport Lady Bucks led 3-2 at the end of the 6th inning, but the Hall-Dale Bulldogs scored 4 runs in the 7th inning to win the Class C State Softball Game at the University of Maine on Saturday, June 15th.

Natalie Simpson struck out 11 in the circle for the Bucksport Lady Bucks. She walked 5 and allowed 6 hits and 6 runs, 4 of which were earned.

Ashlynn Donahue picked up the win for the Bulldogs. She allowed 8 hits and 3 runs, 2 of which were earned, striking out 5 and walking 2.

Sam Cyr batting leadoff had a pair of hits for Bucksport. Simpson helped herself at the plate, going 2-2, walking once and driving in a run. Jetta Shook had a double and drove in a run. Jayden Tripp and Lexi Raymond each singled.

Layken Varnum and Allie Hanscom each had a stolen base for Bucksport.

Jade Graham had a pair of hits for Hall-Dale. Zoe Soule Torie Tibbetts, Marie Benoit and Lucy Gray each singled.

The win marked Hall-Dales 4th consecutive Gold Glove in Class C. It was the 2nd time in-a-row that Bucksport finished as runner-up, losing to Hall-Dale 2-1 in 2023

Check out photos from the game.