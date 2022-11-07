Bucksport Girls Conclude Perfect 18-0 Season with Gold Ball Saturday
The Bucksport Girls Soccer Team concluded their perfect season on Saturday, November 5th with a 2-1 victory over Maranacook to win the Class C State Soccer Gold Ball.
The Golden Bucks received a measure of revenge, as Maranacook had beaten Bucskport last year 5-0 in the State Title Game.
Bucksport's goals on Saturday were score by Natasha Monreal and Alyx Frazell. Sophomore Jetta Shook was in goal.
Sophia Tweedie scored Maranacook's lone goal.
The win, was the first gold ball for the Bucksport Girls Soccer program!
Here is the 2022 Roster for the Gold Ball State Class C Bucksport Golden Bucks Girls Soccer Team.
- Mike Garcelon - Head Coach
- Sarah Lanpher - Assistant Varsity and JV Coach
- Bill Eberhardt and Jack Gordon - Assistant Coaches
- Matt Belcher - Manager
- Jetta Shook - Sophomore
- Chloe Bratcher - Sophomore
- Sam Cyr - Junior
- Ashley Cyr - Junior
- Nettie Fox - Junior
- Ella Hosford - Senior
- Madison Rose - Freshman
- Ruby Pereira - Sophomore
- Allie Pickering - Senior
- Lanie Stubbs - Senior
- Natasha Monreal - Junior
- Lily Chiavelli - Junior
- Rylee Coombs - Senior
- Alyx Frazell - Senior
- Haley Rose - Freshman
- Addison Goss - Freshman
- Layken Varnum - Freshman
- Laycee Tweedie - Sophomore
- Alivia Shute - Freshman
- Brooke Elden - Sophomre
- Brianna Rotella - Freshman
- Abby Wilson - Freshman
- Aivah Tweedie - Freshman
- Meg Morrison - Senior
- Peyton Savage - Freshman
- Kelsea Gaff - Senior
- Mercedes Taungatua - Junior
Get our free mobile app