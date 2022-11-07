Bucksport Girls Conclude Perfect 18-0 Season with Gold Ball Saturday

The Bucksport Girls Soccer Team concluded their perfect season on Saturday, November 5th with a 2-1 victory over Maranacook to win the Class C State Soccer Gold Ball.

Photo Rick McHale Photo Rick McHale loading...

The Golden Bucks received a measure of revenge, as Maranacook had beaten Bucskport last year 5-0 in the State Title Game.

Bucksport's goals on Saturday were score by Natasha Monreal and Alyx Frazell. Sophomore Jetta Shook was in goal.

Sophia Tweedie scored Maranacook's lone goal.

The win, was the first gold ball for the Bucksport Girls Soccer program!

Here is the 2022 Roster for the Gold Ball State Class C Bucksport Golden Bucks Girls Soccer Team.

Mike Garcelon - Head Coach

Sarah Lanpher - Assistant Varsity and JV Coach

Bill Eberhardt and Jack Gordon - Assistant Coaches

Matt Belcher - Manager

Jetta Shook - Sophomore

Chloe Bratcher - Sophomore

Sam Cyr - Junior

Ashley Cyr - Junior

Nettie Fox - Junior

Ella Hosford - Senior

Madison Rose - Freshman

Ruby Pereira - Sophomore

Allie Pickering - Senior

Lanie Stubbs - Senior

Natasha Monreal - Junior

Lily Chiavelli - Junior

Rylee Coombs - Senior

Alyx Frazell - Senior

Haley Rose - Freshman

Addison Goss - Freshman

Layken Varnum - Freshman

Laycee Tweedie - Sophomore

Alivia Shute - Freshman

Brooke Elden - Sophomre

Brianna Rotella - Freshman

Abby Wilson - Freshman

Aivah Tweedie - Freshman

Meg Morrison - Senior

Peyton Savage - Freshman

Kelsea Gaff - Senior

Mercedes Taungatua - Junior