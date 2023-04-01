Bucksport HS Hires New Football and Boy’s Basketball Coaches

Bucksport High School will have a new football coach and boy's basketball coach on the sidelines for the upcoming season.

He takes over from Joel Sankey who holds the record of all-time wins as Bucksport football coach. Sankey won his 100th career game in September of 2010 and has been Head Football Coach since 1994. He was inducted into the inaugural class of the Bucksport High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

Sedge Saunders is the new boy's basketball coach.

Saunders last coached at Fryeburg Academy but is no stranger to Hancock County having graduated from MDI High School in 1987 and graduated from Babson College in 1992. He was inducted into the MDI Athletic Hall of Fame in 2010. He was the 1st 1000 point scorer for the MDI Boy's Basketball Program