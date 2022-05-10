Bucksport Nips Orono 4-3 [PHOTOS]

The Bucksport Baseball Team scored 4 runs in the top of the 6th inning and hung on to beat the Orono Red Riots in Orono on Monday, May 10th 4-3. Orono pushed across 1 run in the bottom of the 7th and left the tying run on 3rd.

Jake Guty pitched a complete game for the Golden Bucks. He struck out 11, walking 3 and scattered 3 hits.

Guty helped himself at the plate, going 3-4 and driving in 2 runs. Ty Giberson had a triple. Cam Rich was 2-2 with a double. Tyler Hallett and Kaleb Nightengale each had a double. Brandon Eklen and Jason Terrill each had a single. Bucksport had 10 hits on the afternoon.

Adam Sherman started on the mound for the Red Riots. He lasted 5 innings, striking out 7 and walking 2. He gave up 9 hits and 4 runs, although just 1 was earned. Ellis Spaulding pitched the final 2 innings, allowing 1 hit, walking 2 and striking out 1.

Jack Brewer had a double for Orono. Spaulding and Caleb Ryder each had a single for Orono.

The Red Riots committed 4 errors.

Bucksport is 7-1 and atop the Class C North Heal Point standings. They host MDI on Wednesday, May 11th at 4:30 p.m.

Orono is 4-3 and will play host to GSA on Wednesday, May 11th at 4:30 p.m.

Thanks to Matt Schilmoeller for the photos