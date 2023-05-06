Bucksport Scores 2 in Bottom of 6th and Beats Searsport 4-2

The Bucksport Golden Bucks broke a 2-2 tie, scoring 2 runs in the bottom of the 6th, to beat the Searsport Vikings 4-2, in Bucksport on Friday, May 5th.

Gavyn Holyoke went 5.0 innings allowing just 2 hits. He struck out and walked 3. Brandon Elden pitch the final 2 innings, allowing just 1 hit.

Ayden Maguire batting leadoff was 2-4 with a double and run batted in for Bucksport. Trent Goss, Jason Terrill, Silas Moore and Gunther Cyr each singled for Bucksport.

Ashton Ellis went 4.0 innings on the mount for Searsport. He allowed 4 hits and 2 runs, striking out and walking 2. Gage Ellis took the loss pitching the final 2 innings, allowing 2 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 1 and walked 2.

Nate Ashey, Oliver Carbiserio and Kyle Larrabee each singled for the Vikings.

Bucksport is now 5-2. They will play at Orono on Monday, May 8th at 4:30 p.m.

Searsport is 3-1. They will host GSA on Monday, May 8th at 4:30 p.m.

