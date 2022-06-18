Bucksport Shuts Out Lisbon 1-0 to Win Class C State Title

The Bucksport Golden Bucks defeated Libson 1-0 on Saturday afternoon June 18th to win the Class C State Title at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor

Ty Giberson, the PVC Class C Player of the Year was dominant on the mound for Bucksport. He went 6.1 innings allowing 5 hits. He struck out 6 and walked 6 batters. Cam Rich recorded the final 2 outs, closing out the game with a strikeout of Nick Ferrence to send the Golden Glove home with the Golden Bucks.

The lone run in the game came in the bottom of the 4th inning. Gavyn Holyoke started the bottom of the 4th by flying out to centerfield. Jake Guty singled to right. Guty then stole 2nd base. With 1 out and the count 1-1 Giberson singled scoring Guty.

Hunter Brissette was the tough-luck losing pitcher for the Greyhounds. He went 6.0 innings allowing just 3 hits. He struck out 6 and walked 1.

Ethan Brown, Hunter Brissette, Levi Tibbetts, Bryce Poulin and Jimmy Fitzsimmons had singles for Lisbon.

Gavyn Holyoke had Bucksport's other hit, in addition to Giberson and Guty.