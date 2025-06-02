Bucksport Softball Gets Revenge on Washington Academy Winning 2-1

After losing to Washington Academy 2-1 at home on May 29th at home, and losing for the 1st time, the Bucksport Golden Bucks got a little revenge, being the Raiders 2-1 in East Machias on June 2nd.

Natalee Simpson (Bucksport) and Bella Cirone (Washington Academy) dueled again in the pitcher's circle, with Simpson coming out on top this time.

Simpson allowed 3 hits and 1 earned run, striking out 10 and walking 1.Cirone allowed 3 hits and 2 earned runs, striking out 12 and walking 1

Lexi Raymond leading off was 2-3 for Bucksport driving in a run. Addison Harvey had Bucksport's other hit.

Avery Libby, Rachel Keeton and Grace Howard each had a single for Washington Academy

Bucksport is now 14-1. They end the regular season on Wednesday, June 4th at Searsport against the Vikings at 1:30 p.m.

Washington Academy is 10-5. They end the regular season at home on Wednesday, June 4th at 4:30 when they host Calais.

