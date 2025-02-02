Camden Hills Hockey Beats Hampden Academy 5-4 in Overtime

The Camden Hills Hockey Team beat Hampden Academy 5-4 in overtime on Saturday, February 1st. Thanks to our special Hockey Correspondent Adrian Ellingwood for the recap.

On Saturday evening, the Camden Hills Windjammers hosted the Hampden Academy Broncos in Rockport for a rematch of last year’s Class B North Regional Final, which the Windjammers won in a nail-biter.

Both teams started the game with several point-blank chances, but goaltenders Aiden Surran and Quinn Hoppin were up to the task early in the period.

After continuing to stay on the offensive front, the Broncos finally got the puck past Hoppin. Silas Bryant scored an unassisted goal with 5:38 left in the period to open the scoring.

With 3:39 left, Hampden doubled its lead, with the high-scoring duo of Boston Merrow and Lucas Dunn getting on the scoresheet once again. Merrow dangled his way through the defense before getting the puck to Dunn who finished off a beautiful play.

Camden Hills began the second period on the power play, and kept that momentum for the opening minutes. After 5 minutes and 37 seconds, the Windjammers got on the board. Alden Howard scored, assisted by Blake Christie and Bridger Witbeck to halve the deficit.

Hampden Academy controlled the first minute of the third period, but the moment that Camden Hills picked up the puck, the game was tied at 2-2. Howard scored his second of the night with an assist from Flynn Lilly.

Just over five minutes later, the Windjammers took a 3-2 lead. Flynn Lilly’s goal, assisted by Blake Christie gave Camden Hills a surprising lead after being down 2-0. 8:16 remained in the period.

About a minute and a half later, the Windjammers took a two goal lead. This time it was Christie who got the goal, assisted by Oliver Adams with 6:50 to go in regulation.

Needing a response, the Broncos got a goal back. Dunn and Merrow linked up again, this time with Merrow scoring and Dunn assisting. 6:17 remained in the period, but a Merrow penalty during the celebration halted a potential comeback for two minutes.

After a successful penalty kill, four minutes was all that the Broncos had to find a late equalizer. With just 58 seconds to go, Camden Hills committed a costly penalty, giving Hampden a man-advantage. The Broncos pulled their goaltender for an extra attacker as well, granting them a 6-on-4 advantage.

As the puck was dropped for the final 58 seconds, the Windjammers couldn’t get the puck out of the defensive zone. Being down two players, they left Gunnar Weil wide open for a shot in front of the net. Hoppin made a good save at first, but Weil pounced on his own rebound and tucked it home, sending the game to overtime.

Just under three minutes into overtime, Barlow Marshall was sent to the box, granting a golden opportunity for the Broncos to win the game. 5:10 remained in the extra period.

With 4:25 to go in overtime, Christie won a defensive zone face off, as the puck found its way immediately to defenseman Oliver Adams. Adams immediately sent the puck out of the zone off of the boards. This clearance ended up being a perfect bank pass, as Flynn Lilly was able pick up the puck just before it entered his offensive zone. Having already beat the Hampden defenseman, Lilly was all alone against Surran, and he beat the goaltender with the backhand and winning the game, 5-4. Camden Hills picked up some crucial Heal Points.

The Windjammers are now 6-7 on the season. They will host Cony on Wednesday for a 7 o’clock puck drop. The Broncos are now 7-4-1, and will host Houlton on Tuesday at 6:30.