Can The Patriots Really Play Monday Against Denver?

We talked about the NFL's decision to move the New England Denver game to Monday Night with Jim Fenton of the Brockton Enterprise.

The Patriots won't have the opportunity to practice until Saturday at the earliest, Denver is changing their travel plans to make the game happen, and there is a chance New England's starting quarterback could not take a single snap with the first team unit in practice leading up to the game. And that would be the second straight week that happened for the Pats. And it could be with any of the three quarterback options as the starter because if Cam Newton doesn't show symptoms and has two negative tests in a 24 hour span he could be the New England starter.

And Stephon Gilmore could return too.

The delay may actually work in the favor of the New England Patriots as long as there are no more positive tests on the team but that is a big hurdle still to clear.

We talk about it all with Jim Fenton on The Morning Line.