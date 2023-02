Cape Wins Class B Boys Swim and Dive Title MDI 2nd

The Cape Elizabeth Capers won the Boys Class B Swim and Dive Title on Wednesday, February 22nd. MDI finished 2nd.

The Top 6 Teams were

Cape Elizabeth 355 MDI 319 Greely 281 Morse 242 Belfast 192 Ellsworth 172

Here are the individual results

Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay

1, Cape Elizabeth High School '' (Jack McCormick JR, Cormac McKenney JR,

Graham Plourde SO, David Steinbrick JR), 1:38.87. 2, Mount Desert Island HS ''

(Patrick Saltysiak FR, Alec Owen SO, Brendan Graves SR, Sam York SR), 1:42.45.

3, Morse High School '' (Andrew Leighton SR, Anders Savage SO, Sawyer Wright

SO, Gaffney McDonough SO), 1:42.80. 4, Greely High School '' (Tommy

Leggat-Barr JR, Ike Barr FR, Brady Hale JR, Matt Desmond SR), 1:42.93. 5,

Ellsworth High School '' (Cavan Jester FR, Felix Markosian SO, Owen Frank JR,

Noah Frost FR), 1:47.83. 6, Belfast Area High School '' (Joe Lemon JR, Adam

Tomalty SO, Tanner Carson JR, Brigham Graf SR), 1:47.88. 7, Waterville-Winslow

'' (Sam Bernier SO, Andrew Turlo JR, Aaron Theriault , Cormac Wilcox FR),

1:49.85. 8, John Bapst Memorial HS '' (Martin Skacel SR, Ethan Roach JR, Finn

Oldenburg JR, William Grover SO), 1:52.30. 9, Lincoln Academy '' (Jayden Brown

SO, Julian Deliso FR, Owen Card FR, Eren Aybas JR), 2:04.62. 10, Yarmouth High

School '' (Jude Landry FR, David Dealaman JR, Josh Webber FR, Gabriel Merrill

SR), 2:10.06. 11, Old Town High School '' (Hunter Stoup FR, Lucas Bartkiewicz

SO, Bohdi Ellis JR, Gabe Curtis SO), 2:20.83. 12, Freeport High School ''

(Jackson Salve FR, Nick Stebbins JR, Spencer Drew FR, Sean Gastonguay FR),

2:22.67.

Boys 200 Yard Freestyle

1, David Steinbrick, Cape Elizabeth High School, 1:44.53. 2, Matt Desmond,

Greely High School, 1:46.34. 3, Asa Giffune, Greely High School, 1:50.93. 4,

Liam McKernan, Mount Desert Island HS, 1:53.59. 5, Sawyer Wright, Morse High

School, 1:54.18. 6, David Mitchell, Morse High School, 1:54.66. 7, Tanner

Carson, Belfast Area High School, 1:56.37. 8, Weston Lowe, Cape Elizabeth High

School, 1:57.26. 9, Ethan Roach, John Bapst Memorial HS, 1:57.37. 10, Ian

Plourde, Cape Elizabeth High School, 1:58.08. 11, Kobe Swett, Ellsworth High

School, 1:59.23. 12, McCadden Morris, Mount Desert Island HS, 1:59.45. 13,

Matthew LeVesque, Belfast Area High School, 2:00.87. 14, Mark Turmel,

Westbrook High School, 2:01.04. 15, Ian Connolly, Cape Elizabeth High School,

2:04.43. 16, Tyler Reed, Mount Desert Island HS, 2:09.37.

Boys 200 Yard IM

1, Graham Plourde, Cape Elizabeth High School, 2:03.60. 2, Patrick Saltysiak,

Mount Desert Island HS, 2:08.40. 3, Tommy Leggat-Barr, Greely High School,

2:10.11. 4, Brady Hale, Greely High School, 2:10.35. 5, Ike Barr, Greely High

School, 2:11.18. 6, Rohan Yadav, Cape Elizabeth High School, 2:12.06. 7,

Sebastian Krumbholz, Searsport District High School, 2:16.08. 8, Matt Dressel,

Yarmouth High School, 2:20.55. 9, Joe Lemon, Belfast Area High School,

2:21.68. 10, Andy Erlanson, Ellsworth High School, 2:22.09. 11, Ian Dickson,

Gardiner-Hall-Dale, 2:24.54. 12, Aaron Theriault, Waterville-Winslow, 2:24.75.

13, Sebastian Cullen, Mount Desert Island HS, 2:25.11. 14, Felix Markosian,

Ellsworth High School, 2:25.94. 15, Owen Card, Lincoln Academy, 2:27.73. 16,

Michael Marston, Waynflete School, 2:28.78. --, Julian Deliso, Lincoln

Academy, DFS.

Boys 50 Yard Freestyle

1, Brigham Graf, Belfast Area High School, 22.26. 2, Jack McCormick, Cape

Elizabeth High School, 22.42. 3, Brendan Graves, Mount Desert Island HS,

22.63. 4, Martin Skacel, John Bapst Memorial HS, 22.68. 5, Sam York, Mount

Desert Island HS, 22.75. 6, Gaffney McDonough, Morse High School, 22.83. 7,

Andrew Turlo, Waterville-Winslow, 23.48. 8, Ryan Davis, Mount Desert Island

HS, 23.61. 9, Ty Davin, Waynflete School, 23.91. 10, Adam Strobel, Yarmouth

High School, 23.98. 11, Cavan Jester, Ellsworth High School, 24.19. 12,

Marlowe Recoing-tallen, Wiscasset-Boothbay, 24.29. 13, Mason Rodgers, Greely

High School, 24.34. 14, Max Hemeon, Cape Elizabeth High School, 24.58. 15, Ben

Scott, Waterville-Winslow, 25.04. 16, Ben Poor, Greely High School, 25.20. 17,

Nick Eremita, Cape Elizabeth High School, 25.81. 18, Eren Aybas, Lincoln

Academy, 25.91. 19, Blake Nason, George Stevens Academy, 25.96. 19, Cormac

Wilcox, Waterville-Winslow, 25.96. 21, Noah Grondin, Morse High School, 26.08.

22, Elijah Doyle, George Stevens Academy, 26.39. 23, Nico Herrera, Waynflete

School, 26.43. 24, Gabriel Merrill, Yarmouth High School, 26.53. 25, Ian

Dickson, Gardiner-Hall-Dale, 26.77.

Boys 1 mtr Diving

(Finals) 1, Riley Donahue, Mount Desert Island HS, 213.10.

Boys 100 Yard Butterfly

1, Cormac McKenney, Cape Elizabeth High School, 52.16. 2, Andrew Leighton,

Morse High School, 52.46. 3, Owen Frank, Ellsworth High School, 53.45. 4,

Graham Plourde, Cape Elizabeth High School, 54.03. 5, Tanner Carson, Belfast

Area High School, 56.51. 6, Alec Owen, Mount Desert Island HS, 58.20. 7, Liam

McKernan, Mount Desert Island HS, 58.28. 8, Cavan Jester, Ellsworth High

School, 58.59. 9, Adam Tomalty, Belfast Area High School, 58.86. 10, Sam

Bernier, Waterville-Winslow, 1:00.17. 11, Tiger McCormick, Cape Elizabeth High

School, 1:00.36. 12, Collin Lamb, Freeport High School, 1:01.71. 13, Finn

Oldenburg, John Bapst Memorial HS, 1:02.20. 14, Finn Weafer, Morse High

School, 1:03.12. 15, Owen Card, Lincoln Academy, 1:03.85. 16, Hayden Petrie,

Greely High School, 1:03.92. 17, Sebastian Cullen, Mount Desert Island HS,

1:04.44. 18, Wesley Crossman, Greely High School, 1:09.33. 19, Michael

Marston, Waynflete School, 1:09.94. 20, Josiah Howard, Belfast Area High

School, 1:12.68. 21, Jayden Brown, Lincoln Academy, 1:14.28. --, Wyatt Adams,

Waynflete School, DFS. --, Bailey Jacobs, Morse High School, DFS.

Boys 100 Yard Freestyle

1, David Steinbrick, Cape Elizabeth High School, 48.24. 2, Matt Desmond,

Greely High School, 48.78. 3, Brigham Graf, Belfast Area High School, 48.80.

4, Brendan Graves, Mount Desert Island HS, 50.46. 5, Sam York, Mount Desert

Island HS, 50.92. 6, Gaffney McDonough, Morse High School, 52.00. 7, Ryan

Davis, Mount Desert Island HS, 52.12. 8, Sebastian Krumbholz, Searsport

District High School, 52.53. 9, Anders Savage, Morse High School, 52.57. 10,

Marlowe Recoing-tallen, Wiscasset-Boothbay, 53.43. 11, Diego Harvey, Bucksport

High School, 53.86. 12, Max Hemeon, Cape Elizabeth High School, 54.32. 13,

Eren Aybas, Lincoln Academy, 55.15. 14, Adam Strobel, Yarmouth High School,

55.20. 15, Mark Turmel, Westbrook High School, 55.36. 16, Mason Rodgers,

Greely High School, 56.13. 17, Lucas Newsom, Belfast Area High School, 56.33.

18, Ben Poor, Greely High School, 57.23. 19, Cormac Wilcox,

Waterville-Winslow, 57.62. 20, Ian Aldrich, Old Town High School, 57.98. 21,

Noah Frost, Ellsworth High School, 58.82. 22, Collin Lamb, Freeport High

School, 1:00.26.

Boys 500 Yard Freestyle

1, Asa Giffune, Greely High School, 5:05.63. 2, Sawyer Wright, Morse High

School, 5:05.83. 3, David Mitchell, Morse High School, 5:12.40. 4, Ethan

Roach, John Bapst Memorial HS, 5:14.99. 5, Ian Plourde, Cape Elizabeth High

School, 5:16.74. 6, Kobe Swett, Ellsworth High School, 5:18.08. 7, McCadden

Morris, Mount Desert Island HS, 5:25.63. 8, Ian Connolly, Cape Elizabeth High

School, 5:33.88. 9, Matthew LeVesque, Belfast Area High School, 5:35.82. 10,

Aaron Theriault, Waterville-Winslow, 5:41.34. --, Weston Lowe, Cape Elizabeth

High School, DQ.

Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

1, Mount Desert Island HS '' (Liam McKernan JR, Ryan Davis SR, Brendan Graves

SR, Sam York SR), 1:32.23. 2, Greely High School '' (Asa Giffune SO, Ben Poor

JR, Ike Barr FR, Mason Rodgers SO), 1:37.59. 3, Waterville-Winslow '' (Sam

Bernier SO, Aaron Theriault , Cormac Wilcox FR, Andrew Turlo JR), 1:38.47. 4,

Cape Elizabeth High School '' (Rohan Yadav SR, Max Hemeon SR, Ian Plourde SR,

Weston Lowe JR), 1:38.86. 5, Morse High School '' (Anders Savage SO, Finn

Weafer JR, Noah Grondin SO, David Mitchell SO), 1:39.61. 6, Belfast Area High

School '' (Josiah Howard JR, Lucas Newsom SO, Matthew LeVesque SO, Adam

Tomalty SO), 1:42.35. 7, John Bapst Memorial HS '' (William Grover SO, Finn

Oldenburg JR, Ethan Roach JR, Martin Skacel SR), 1:43.63. 8, Ellsworth High

School '' (Andy Erlanson SO, Felix Markosian SO, Noah Frost FR, Kobe Swett

SO), 1:44.05. 9, Yarmouth High School '' (Gabriel Merrill SR, Jude Landry FR,

Matt Dressel SO, Adam Strobel SO), 1:44.72. 10, Waynflete School '' (Ty Davin

SR, Michael Marston FR, Wyatt Adams JR, Nico Herrera FR), 1:46.04. 11, Lincoln

Academy '' (Owen Card FR, Jayden Brown SO, Julian Deliso FR, Eren Aybas JR),

1:47.55. 12, Old Town High School '' (Joshua Wolfertz FR, Jack Marquis SO,

Connor May SR, Ian Aldrich FR), 1:49.48. 13, George Stevens Academy '' (Elijah

Doyle SR, Logan Sprat SO, Jack Sullivan SR, Blake Nason SR), 1:52.53. 14,

Freeport High School '' (Nick Stebbins JR, Jackson Salve FR, Sean Gastonguay

FR, Collin Lamb JR), 1:53.06.

Boys 100 Yard Backstroke

1, Andrew Leighton, Morse High School, 54.34. 2, Jack McCormick, Cape

Elizabeth High School, 54.75. 3, Tommy Leggat-Barr, Greely High School, 56.53.

4, Patrick Saltysiak, Mount Desert Island HS, 56.95. 5, Martin Skacel, John

Bapst Memorial HS, 57.35. 6, Owen Frank, Ellsworth High School, 59.00. 7,

Brady Hale, Greely High School, 1:01.08. 8, Ty Davin, Waynflete School,

1:01.91. 9, Matt Dressel, Yarmouth High School, 1:01.99. 10, Joe Lemon,

Belfast Area High School, 1:02.22. 11, Diego Harvey, Bucksport High School,

1:03.12. 12, Tiger McCormick, Cape Elizabeth High School, 1:03.17. 13, Sam

Bernier, Waterville-Winslow, 1:03.18. 14, Finn Oldenburg, John Bapst Memorial

HS, 1:05.57. 15, Finn Weafer, Morse High School, 1:06.08. 16, Ben Scott,

Waterville-Winslow, 1:07.34. 17, Camden Burke, Greely High School, 1:09.75.

18, Alex Hembree, Gardiner-Hall-Dale, 1:10.30. 19, London Haedrich, North

Yarmoth Academy, 1:10.54. 20, Noah Frost, Ellsworth High School, 1:13.46.

Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke

1, Cormac McKenney, Cape Elizabeth High School, 59.77. 2, Andrew Turlo,

Waterville-Winslow, 1:02.43. 3, Ike Barr, Greely High School, 1:02.58. 4, Alec

Owen, Mount Desert Island HS, 1:03.89. 5, Felix Markosian, Ellsworth High

School, 1:06.14. 6, Rohan Yadav, Cape Elizabeth High School, 1:06.40. 7,

Hayden Petrie, Greely High School, 1:07.53. 8, Anders Savage, Morse High

School, 1:08.89. 9, Adam Tomalty, Belfast Area High School, 1:10.00. 10, Andy

Erlanson, Ellsworth High School, 1:10.38. 11, Nick Eremita, Cape Elizabeth

High School, 1:10.76. 12, Jacob Goldman, Greely High School, 1:13.21. 13,

Riley Donahue, Mount Desert Island HS, 1:14.01. 14, Lucas Newsom, Belfast Area

High School, 1:16.26. 15, Jonas Dobrinick, Greely High School, 1:16.64. 16,

Julian Deliso, Lincoln Academy, 1:17.30. 17, Ian Aldrich, Old Town High

School, 1:18.36. --, Wyatt Adams, Waynflete School, DQ.

Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

1, Cape Elizabeth High School '' (Jack McCormick JR, Graham Plourde SO, Cormac

McKenney JR, David Steinbrick JR), 3:19.45. 2, Morse High School '' (Gaffney

McDonough SO, David Mitchell SO, Sawyer Wright SO, Andrew Leighton SR),

3:24.19. 3, Greely High School '' (Brady Hale JR, Tommy Leggat-Barr JR, Asa

Giffune SO, Matt Desmond SR), 3:26.44. 4, Mount Desert Island HS '' (Liam

McKernan JR, Patrick Saltysiak FR, Ryan Davis SR, Alec Owen SO), 3:30.85. 5,

Belfast Area High School '' (Joe Lemon JR, Matthew LeVesque SO, Tanner Carson

JR, Brigham Graf SR), 3:34.46. 6, Ellsworth High School '' (Andy Erlanson SO,

Cavan Jester FR, Kobe Swett SO, Owen Frank JR), 3:35.52. 7, Waynflete School

'' (Nico Herrera FR, Michael Marston FR, Wyatt Adams JR, Ty Davin SR),

3:55.94. 8, Yarmouth High School '' (Gabriel Merrill SR, Josh Webber FR, Matt

Dressel SO, Adam Strobel SO), 3:58.61. 9, Old Town High School '' (Joshua

Wolfertz FR, Jack Marquis SO, Connor May SR, Ian Aldrich FR), 4:09.39. 10,

Freeport High School '' (Spencer Drew FR, Sean Gastonguay FR, Nick Stebbins

JR, Collin Lamb JR), 4:22.04. 11, Waterville-Winslow '' (Ben Scott , Joaquin

Withers , Caleb Bennett , Brady Delaware FR), 4:31.43. 12, George Stevens

Academy '' (Elijah Doyle SR, Logan Sprat SO, Jack Sullivan SR, Blake Nason

SR), 4:34.09.