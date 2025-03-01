Caribou Boys Beat York 65-44 for the Class B State Gold Ball

They're going to be needing a bigger trophy case at Caribou High School! After the Caribou Girls beat Biddeford 49-48 in overtime for the Gold Ball, the Caribou Boys made it a clean sweep beating York 65-44 for the Boy's Class B State Gold Ball and State Championship.

It was the Caribou Boy's 1st State Titles since they won back-to-back in 2019 and 2020. They also won the Gold Ball in 1983 while a member of Class A.

Landon Belanger had 16 points to lead the Vikings, including 2 3-pointers. Owen Corrigan had 15 points with a 3-pointer. Kaymen Sargent finished with 13 points, with a 3-pointer. Tristan Robbins had 10 points. Colby Ouellette had 3 points. Max Morrow had a 3-pointer for 3 points. Declan Miller and Braden Brescia each finished with 2 points.

Caribou Girls and Boys State Class B State Champions

