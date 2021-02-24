Caribou, Ellsworth, Machias, MCI, WA Athletes Up for High School Athlete of the Week

The winter sports season is different this year, but student-athletes from all around the state still are lacing up and competing. That being the case, we here at 92.9 The Ticket, Maine's Sports Leader, will honor those who excel on the courts, on the ice and on the slopes.

Below are this week's nominees. You may vote once-per-day below until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28. The poll results will be available after the voting has ended.

Hunter Curtis, Ellsworth High School

Curtis had 17 points in a 57-22 victory over George Stevens Academy. The next day, Curtis hit a game winning shot against the Bangor High School Rams. Curtis finished with 18 points in the 58-56 victory. You can watch the final minute of the Bangor game below.

Sawyer Deprey, Caribou High School

The senior member of the reigning state champion Caribou Vikings had three double-doubles in his last three games.

Ethan Foss, Machias Memorial High School

Foss, a junior, scored 30 points to lead the Machias Bulldogs over the Woodland Dragons 82-54 on Feb 19. Foss hit seven 3 pointers headed to the 30 point mark.

Ethan Foss (10) of the Machias Memorial High School Bulldogs (Contributed photo)

Raeanah Reynolds, Washington Academy

The junior had 11 points in a win over Brewer and 17 points in a win over Sumner to give the Raiders back-to-back wins.

Timur Sabic, Maine Central Institute

The senior had 31 points 10 assists 7 rebounds in a win over John Bapst 66-44.

Timor Sabec (30) of the Maine Central Institute Huskies (Contributed photo)

If you'd like to nominate someone for athlete of the week, you can do so here.

Maine High School Basketball Tournament 2020 Here's a look at the 2020 Maine High School Basketball Tournament in review from the quarterfinals to the gold ball. 🏆 Please click on the links in the captions to see the game recap and more photos.